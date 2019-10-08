Mrs. Kopp’s Kindness

Mrs. Jeanette Kopp’s first grade classroom has been a place of learning and love for 26 years.

“In first grade they come to you as babies, many of them not knowing all of their alphabet, their numbers, and the growth that you see in that year is just tremendous. To send them on to second grade as real learners, that’s pretty rewarding and exciting,” said Jeanette Kopp.

A little girl named Christmas walked into Mrs. Kopp’s class 18 years ago.

“She’s just always been welcoming since day one and I felt that she was like another mother to me because it was difficult growing up in a situation that I was in,” said Christmas Egger, a former student.

You see, Christmas was ripped from her family that year by child protective services.

“Mrs. Kopp at the time had found out that I was going to have to move schools and she didn’t want that to happen,” Egger said.

She was right, Mrs. Kopp didn’t want that to happen.

“It broke my heart to know that she was gonna have to change schools she’s been through a big trauma, the whole family had, I knew that she was living in a place where she wouldn’t be able to come to our school so I got permission from my principal to pick her and her brother up every morning and bring them to school and then to take them home at the end of the day,” Kopp said.

It was much more than a ride to and from school.

“Around 7:30 in the morning he would come pick me up and I wasn’t even dressed much my hair wasn’t brushed and she’d sit me down on the counter top and brush my hair every morning and that changed my life,” Egger said.

To Christmas, Mrs. Kopp was the mother figure she needed when she didn’t have one.

“I’m more than thankful and I want everybody to know that,” Egger said.

Now nearly two decades later, Christmas is once again in Mrs. Kopp’s class, this time as a parent to her own little girl, Brooke.

“I wish a lot of the teachers out there understand that even the simplest little things that you do for the children does make a huge impact and people like Mrs. Kopp who help children like me is huge and we need more people like that,” Egger said.

Mrs. Kopp said this is the first time she has had a child of a former student in her class and it’s very special that Christmas’ child is the first.