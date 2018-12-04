Mr Donut & More in Rosamond closed due to draining issue

Mr Donut & More in Rosamond was closed after a recent visit from Kern County Public Health Department.

In a Dec. 3 health inspection report, officials observed water overflowing at the compartment floor sink and hand wash area drain, according to the report. Officials provided video over the water overflow.

Other violations include grease build-up in the exhaust hood and the wrong size filter fitted in the hood, according to the report. Officials advised the restaurant to clean and remove the grease, as well as replace the filter.

Mr Donut & More is located at 2689 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.

If you want to know how other local businesses score on their health inspections, visit the department’s website: Kern County Public Health Safe Diner.