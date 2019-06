BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spectrum and the City of Bakersfield are bringing back – Movies in the Park this summer.

It’s returning Friday night with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Spectrum Amphitheatre.

Grab your picnic gear, lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a movie underneath the stars at the Park at River Walk.

Next week, a showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be featured at Lowell Park on June 14.