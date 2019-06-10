Motorcyclist has died after hitting two cars in Wofford Heights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after hitting two cars while riding his motorcycle in Wofford Heights Saturday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 o’clock.

CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling west on Highway 155, west of Sawmill Road, when he drifted into oncoming traffic.

He swiped the left side of a Ford truck before continuing out of control and hit a Dodge Durango head on.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says no one else was injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.