Mother’s boyfriend prime suspect in 8-year-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Police are looking for what led to the death of an eight year old Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a residence along San Dimas Street around 5:44 a.m. where they found a young girl, with no sign of life.

Emergency personnel started life saving efforts, but at the hospital died.

At this time, officers are looking for Clint Mason, on suspicion of murder.

Mason is the victim’s mother boyfriend, who they share one child together. The family describes him as a violent man.

Mason was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and walks with a limp. He is described as African American, 38-years-old, six feet, two-inches tall, and two-hundred and thirty-five pounds.

According to BPD, Mason was last seen on foot in the area of the homicide and does not currently own a vehicle. He has family in the Los Angeles area and may be attempting to return there.

This is still an ongoing investigation. anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.