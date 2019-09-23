Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son’s safe return home

The mother of 2-year-old John Weir speaks to KGET’s sister station, KSEE, pleading for her son’s safe return home Sunday.

“Just bring John home,” Sarah Weir said. “Bring him home safely, in one piece.”

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for a missing Merced County child, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said 2-year-old John Weir was seen Friday around 7 p.m. in the Atwater/Merced area with his father Steven Weir, 32.

The Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Merced County Sheriff’s and affects Fresno, Calaveras, Tulare, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus counties.

John has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and tan shorts.

Steven is 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 300 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and cargo shorts.

The CHP said Steven is considered armed and dangerous. He is driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra with CA plate number 5SKT544.

Anyone who sees John and Steven are asked to call 911.

Merced County Sheriff’s said they are uncertain where Steven is going but could possibly be heading to Tuolumne or Calaveras counties.