Mother of 18-year-old who was hit by vehicle says son is ‘lucky to be alive’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of an 18-year-old hit by a vehicle following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at McCray Park in Oildale spoke out.

Kimberly Brooks-Holder spoke to KGET.com outside of Kern Medical where her son is being treated for his injuries.

“He’s lucky to be alive … he got hit so hard” Brooks-Holder said.

Her 18-year-old son asked not to be interviewed for fear of his own safety but his mother spoke to KGET.com to explain what happened.

According to Brooks-Holder, her son and his friends were hanging out near McCray Park discussing events that happened at school that day.

Things took a drastic turn when a man and a woman sitting in a vehicle nearby took offense to what the teenagers were discussing.

Within a matter of seconds the man allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at an 18-year-old woman’s head.

Brooks-Holder’s son quickly reacted and began to fight the man in an attempt to disarm him.

It is unclear what exactly transpired after, but according to Brooks-Holder the woman inside the vehicle handed the man a pair of scissors.

Neighbors stood by and recorded video on their cellphones as the woman got into her car and began to chase the to two 18-year-old’s.

“She drove up into somebody’s yard chasing my child,” Brooks-Holder said. “And when she hit him and she hit the ground, she ran over the top of him and into the wall.”

The 18-year-old woman was able to escape the vehicle with minor injuries.

Brooks-Holder’s son was not so lucky. He suffered a broken femur and dislocated hip along with some cuts caused by the scissors.

Brooks-Holder is just thankful her son is not facing any life threatening injuries but the road to recovery remains unknown.

“My son may never gain full use of his leg … he could have died.”

Her son is expected to be released Thursday from Kern Medical.

Following the attack, KCSO recovered the vehicle not far from where the incident took place. The suspects were not inside.

KCSO says the suspects are still at large. Witnesses described the two suspects as:

Suspect 1: Black or Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, with black curly hair.

Suspect 2: Hispanic female in her early 20s, 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, with black and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.