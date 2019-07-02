Mother accused of killing her 12-year-old son set to appear in court on Tuesday

Officials in Tulare County are accusing a woman of the murder of her 12-year-old son and attempted murder of her 7-year-old son.

Sherri Telnas, 45, was arrested in connection to the death of her 12-year-old son Saturday in Strathmore, a city just north of Porterville.

An autopsy confirmed the 12-year-old boy died of drowning while the 7-year-old remained listed as critical at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies say they got a call about a suspicious circumstance Saturday morning. The caller told deputies Telnas was acting strange and took her two boys to a corn field.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the boys unresponsive in an irrigation ditch.

Paramedics rushed the boys to a hospital, but the 12-year-old died. Officials did not describe injuries the 7-year-old suffered.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported Telnas had been accused of trying to kill the 12-year-old when he was only 10 months old when the family lived in Montana.

The AP reported, after pleading no contest to child endangerment charges, Telnas was sentenced in 2009 to the custody of Montana health officials for 10 years because of a history of mental illness.

Telnas is due in court in Visalia on Tuesday.