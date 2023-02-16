Canva

Most popular boy names in the ’00s in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,433

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,839 (#87 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,437

#49. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,649

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,973 (#10 most common name, +62.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 53,755

#48. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,104

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,157 (#73 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

#47. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,278

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,097 (#23 most common name, +23.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

#46. Alejandro

Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,638

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,017 (#84 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #101

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,907

#45. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,854

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,875 (#131 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,716

#44. Miguel

Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,334

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,646 (#76 most common name, -50.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,921

#43. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,555

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,240 (#62 most common name, -39.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

#42. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,941

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,515 (#57 most common name, -38.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538

#41. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,964

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,612 (#25 most common name, +4.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927

#40. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,193

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,030 (#37 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745

#39. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,270

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,172 (#9 most common name, +34.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 60,324

#38. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,333

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,625 (#94 most common name, -60.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

#37. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,414

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,253 (#28 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

#36. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,430

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,603 (#16 most common name, +22.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

#35. Bryan

Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,726

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,913 (#106 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,801

#34. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,933 (#38 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

#33. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,390

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,233 (#29 most common name, -7.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

#32. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,682

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,664 (#92 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

#31. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,694

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,441 (#1 most common name, +62.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

#30. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,187

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,189 (#22 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

#29. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,569

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,262 (#61 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 62,987

#28. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,033

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,457 (#19 most common name, -3.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,975

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,084 (#36 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

#26. Diego

Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,655 (#44 most common name, -48.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,867

#25. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,831

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,009 (#53 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

#24. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,850

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,714 (#20 most common name, -16.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,022

#23. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,436 (#48 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,152

#22. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,862

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,190 (#50 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 74,174

#21. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,922

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,603 (#56 most common name, -56.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,688

#20. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,088

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,183 (#40 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

#19. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,376

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,950 (#43 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009

#18. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,800

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,562 (#46 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

#17. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,049

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,287 (#13 most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

#16. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,110

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,558 (#35 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

#15. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,636

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 23,881 (#4 most common name, +5.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,826

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,662 (#6 most common name, -8.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

#13. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,787 (#24 most common name, -40.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

#12. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 26,036

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,785 (#32 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

#11. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,275

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,925 (#31 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

#10. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,471

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,669 (#5 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

#9. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 29,001

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,952 (#14 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

#8. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,779

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,286 (#27 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

#7. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,997

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,559 (#18 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142

#6. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560

#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,532

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,875 (#11 most common name, -40.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

#4. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,297

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,280 (#17 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

#3. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,381 (#2 most common name, -21.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911

#2. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,219

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,700 (#8 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

#1. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 39,603

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,505 (#3 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785