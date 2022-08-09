BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s.

The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road location.

Mossman’s is nearing the one-millionth order and expects to sell it by the end of the month, according to Mossman’s.

The company is celebrating this month with daily giveaways as they keep track of count, according to Mossman’s. This includes a $1,000 cruise voucher for the person who orders the one-millionth order.