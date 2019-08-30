Mosley family shares experience with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After the Mosley family’s big day we finally got to hear from them Thursday.

At a press conference held by the HGTV show, the family was able to share their experience after seeing their new home for the first time courtesy of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The family said the big reveal came with a whirlwind of emotions.

“We were speechless,” said Cheyenne Gregory-Mosley, homeowners granddaughter. “It took about 30 seconds for us to realize that this was our house.

“When they moved the bus it was just an overwhelming, emotional feeling that just took over me,” said Jessica Mosley, homeowner’s daughter.

Emotions ran high as the Mosley’s stood in front of their new, modern, boho Spanish 2,400 square feet home.

“The kitchen is huge, the family area, the backyard, the windows, the doorknobs,” said Jessica Mosley. “I couldn’t get over the doorknobs. Every intricate detail of that home is just amazing and it fits us.”

The new home includes five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and comes fully furnished and decorated.

“It’s beautiful, every centimeter of that home is beautified, it is just beyond or dreams,” said Jessica Mosley.

Jessica Mosley, her five kids and her mother Pam were all living in the old three-bedroom home. The home belonged to Pam and her husband who passed away last December.

“A lot of memories,” said Jessica Mosley. “It’s good and it’s sad at this time, but it’s a new start.”

The family says the hardest part about the makeover was letting go of the home grandpa Mosley lived in for so many years.

“This is our house and it is very sad because my grandpa would’ve been laughing and cheering with us and it is very exciting that this is our house, it’s all those mixed in one,” said Miguel Mosley, Jessica’s son.

So, HGTV show producers made sure grandpa Mosley was still present in the new home.

“We have a shelf with our papa’s, grandpa’s, urn, his military stuff, his cowboy hats,” said Cheyenne Mosley. “It’s basically all of his stuff.”

The family said the home couldn’t be more perfect

“Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who was a part of this project,” said Jessica Mosley.

The Mosley’s haven’t moved in yet. The plan is for them to fully move in this weekend. Their episode is expected to air sometime in next year.