Moroyoqui is sentenced to 30 years-to-life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A courtroom was packed this morning for the sentencing of the drunk driver who killed a Taft mother and her daughter two years ago.

After two long years for the Sorensen family, justice was served this morning in the death of Raeleen and her daughter Raegan.

Vincent Moroyoqui, 36, will serve 30-years-to life for driving under the influence and killing the two women back in July 2017.

Raeleen and Raegan Sorenson were driving home to Taft after getting their hair done in Bakersfield.

They were traveling West on Highway 119 when Moroyoqui, who was eastbound, crossed the west lane and hit them head-on.

According to the district attorney, he was traveling at speeds up to 99 mph. Both women died at the scene. Moroyoqui was not injured. He was arrested and tested, his blood alcohol level was .264, more than three times the legal limit.

“Our lives have been changed, Mr. Moroyoqui’s life has been changed,” said Diana Mcnenny, Raeleen’s sister. “It’s all senseless, all because of a DUI, all because of drinking and driving. Something that doesn’t need to happen.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sorenson’s husband made his first appearance in court. He stayed away from the trial but said it was important to be there Tuesday to give his statement. Sorenson’s mother and sister also presented statements while Moroyoqui teared up several times.

“The pain that we’ve been through is unbearable, there’s no way to put into words what this does to a family,” said Mcnenny.

The Sorenson family says nothing will erase the pain they now live with, but they hope their story helps save lives and serves as a message for anyone who thinks of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“Don’t drink and drive,” said Mcnenny. “If you are drinking, there are many different ways to get help: UBER, LYFT, taxi’s, friends. There’s no need to drink and drive in this day and age.”

If you ever spot a drunk driver, call 911. You can also call Alcoholics Anonymous Kern County at 322-4025 or call the Kern County Mental Health Crisis Line at 1-800-991-5272. Mother’s against drunk driving also has a 24-hour hotline. The number is 1-877-madd-help, that’s 1-877-623-3435.