More than 60,000 Kern voters have cast ballots so far, per CA Sec. of State

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 60,000 voters in Kern County have cast a ballot so far, according to data released Friday by the California secretary of state’s office.

Of the 424,313 ballots mailed to voters in Kern County, 62,604, or 14.7%, have been returned. 62,003, or 99.04%, of the returned ballots ballots were accepted, while 601 ballots require further review, per the CA SOS.

8,438 ballots were sent in via drop-off location, 54,164 ballots were returned via mail, and two were returned via “other.” Statewide, of the 22,146,456 ballots sent out to registered voters in California, 3,596,774, or 16.2% of ballots, have been returned. Of them, 3,545,873, or 98.58%, were accepted.

Monday is the last day to register to vote. Voters wishing to register should click here to fill out their voter information by 11:59 p.m.

There are currently 420,942 registered voters in Kern County, including 155,614 registered Republicans, (36.9%), 144,134 registered Democrats, and 92,752 no party preference voters (22.0%).