BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to PG&E’s website, more than 6,000 homes and businesses are out of power, Sunday morning. This is affecting some parts of Central, South and Southwest Bakersfield.

The update was reported today at 10:08 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage.

As of 9:56 a.m, the power is expected to be restored at 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Click on the link to check if you have been affected by the outage.

https://m.pge.com/#outages