FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — More than 5,000 Southern California Edison customers were without power Monday afternoon in the Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club areas, according to the utility’s website.

The outage closest to Frazier Park was affecting 309 customers, and the outage near Pine Mountain Club impacted a total of 4,786 customers, the website said. The Frazier Park outage was caused by a vehicle hitting a power pole, and the other outage was under investigation.