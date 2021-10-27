More than 3,300 Kern households helped by rental and utility assistance program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s program assisting renters through the COVID-19 pandemic has helped over 3,300 households, officials said.

County supervisors received an update on the Rental and Utility Assistance Program on Tuesday. The program works to assist renters to catch up on owed rent after many payments were put on hold, along with evictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kern Housing Authority says so far, more than 3,330 households have been helped, with more than $21 million disbursed in direct payments for rent and utilities.

If you need rental assistance you can learn more and apply at the program’s website.

