More than 300 child porn users arrested in international operation, including one from Tulare County

WASHINGTON D.C. — More than 300 users of a child porn website have been arrested across the world, including a Tulare County native.

The United States Department of Justice said South Korean national Jong Woo Son, 23, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington D.C. for his operation Welcome To Video, the largest child porn market in the world in terms of content.

Son was charged and convicted in South Korea and is serving an 18-month prison sentence.

In addition, 337 users were identified and have been arrested, according to the department. The closest to Kern County is Hot Springs, CA native Charles Wunderlich, 34, who has been charged with conspiracy to distribute child pornography.

Hot Springs is small community located just north of the Kern County Line on the edges of the Sequoia National Forest.

“Darknet sites that profit from the sexual exploitation of children are among the most vile and reprehensible forms of criminal behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This administration will not allow child predators to use lawless online spaces as a shield. Today’s announcement demonstrates that the Department of Justice remains firmly committed to working closely with our partners in South Korea and around the world to rescue child victims and bring to justice the perpetrators of these abhorrent crimes.”

Other arrests of people from California were:

Brian James LaPrath, 34, of San Diego. He was arrested for international money laundering and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Eugene Edward Jung, 47, of San Francisco. He was indicted in the Northern District of California on possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

According to Son’s indictment, agents from the U.S., United Kingdom and South Korea arrested him on March 5, 2018 and seized the server that he used for the website. The agents found more than 250,000 child porn videos, which were sold to customers using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

According to the Department of Justice, the videos garnered more than one million downloads by users. Data from the server was shared with law enforcement around the world to help identify and prosecute the customers.