More than 150 local Cerner Corporation employees to be laid off this December

More than 150 local Cerner Corporation employees will be out of jobs this December.

According to a notice released by the corporation on Thursday, 163 contractors working at Adventist Health Bakersfield employees and 25 employees at the Tehachapi hospital will be terminated as of Dec. 1, shortly after the corporation is set to end its partnership with Adventist Health.

More than one third of the layoffs — 59 employees — are for patient access representatives, according to the notice. Other affected positions include HIM technicians and medical coders.

Affected employees may have the chance to get a comparable job with Adventist Health starting around Nov. 4, the notice says.

Adventist Health Bakersfield released a statement about the ending partnership.

“Adventist Health will be transitioning all revenue cycle operations from Cerner to Huron effective Nov. 4 to best meet the timely needs of our patients and the communities we serve. This transition is the result of our commitment to being good stewards of our mission and values,” the organization said.

Adventist Health said it has offered to hire about 1,500 Cerner RevWorks associates across the entire system. Huron has offered to hire about 100 RevWorks leaders.

Adventist Health said it expects some if not all of the affected employees will be rehired under the new partnership.