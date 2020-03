UPDATE: The MLK Community Initiative food giveaway has been postponed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK Community Initiative announced they will have a food giveaway Monday.

The organization collaborated with Caught Up the Game, Supervisor Leticia Perez, Circle of Life, and The Frink Firm.

The food giveaway will be located at Vida Scott/Belle Terrance Park, 1101 E. Belle Terrance.

The event is from 9 A.M.-11 A.M.