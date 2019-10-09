Mission of Kern County to get 40-bed expansion

The City of Bakersfield has announced that plans to add 40 more beds to the Mission at Kern County was approved by the Board of Zoning Adjustment on Tuesday.

This expansion, which aims to help address homelessness in the city, will provide the Mission facility, located at 821 East 21st Street, with a total of 324 beds. Funding for the expansion comes from the city’s $1.1 million contribution to the Homeless Emergency Aid Program.

Construction of the new expansion is expected to begin in the next few weeks, the city said.

The expansion is part of an effort by the city to address homeless concerns by acknowledging the crisis, supporting and strengthening providers and implement funds for new programs.