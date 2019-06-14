Mission Hotel fire injures one, displaces seven

Fire at Mission Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield.

A fire at a downtown hotel injured one and displaced seven others. The Bakersfield Fire Department has reported the fire at the Mission Hotel, located at 1822 M St., began in the building’s basement around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were seen on multiple floors. All but one person fled the building before they arrived, and that person was rescued by firefighters.

Due to the extreme heat, 45 members of KCFD responded, making it a 3-alarm fire.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire. Arson investigators are looking into its cause.