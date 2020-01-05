Missing Sacramento man was last seen on New Year’s Eve

Photo: Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA)— Officers need your help finding a man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve, Sacramento police said Thursday.

Alexander Holden, 25, was last seen in the downtown Sacramento area, police said.

Family members said they are concerned about Holden’s welfare because his disappearance is uncharacteristic.

Holden is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan pullover.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.