Missing child found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A missing 5-year-old child has been located and is in protective custody as of Friday night.

Bakersfield Police responded to a welfare call at the 1600 block of Planz Road, just after 8 p.m . When they arrived, the caller told police that she saw a woman with a child crying and asked her if she needed help. BPD says the woman gave the caller the child and left.

Officers went looking for the woman but unknown if she was located.

Sometime later, someone tried to file a missing person’s report about the same child with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear if the person who called was the same woman who left the child.

Investigation revealed that the child that Bakersfield Police had in protective custody was the same child KCSO was looking for.

