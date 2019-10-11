Missing 2-year-old found and returned home unharmed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With the help of family friends, neighbors and even those who didn’t personally know the family, the Pletcher’s desperately patrolled the streets up until this morning when Jace’s mother received the call everyone was waiting for.

Two-year-old Jace Fletcher was taken from his home last night around 6:30 p .m. his mom says she went inside to lay her youngest daughter down and came back out to find Jace missing.

“I came back out there and my other two boys came running from the corner and they said mom ‘Eric took Jace, ‘Eric took Jace’ and I said ‘what,” said Samantha Trimble, Jaces’ mom.

According to Trimble, Eric Truman is a friend of her husband. she says he often hung around the family’s home and was homeless.

“I know he’s homeless and I really honestly didn’t think he was this kind of harm,” said Trimble.

Truman is a known transient in the Oildale area

“Somebody that you just don’t want to be around, he just has that aura of not being a good person,” said Kimberly Nelson, a family friend.

In the end, his familiarity with so many ultimately led to his arrest.

“An acquaintance of him did lead us here today which is where we found the child today,” said Angela Monroe with the Kern County Sheriff’s department. “The child is safe and the suspect has been arrested and will face kidnapping among other charges.”

KCSO says Jace is safe but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Jase was found in the 800 block of Roberts Lane. Truman has been booked and faces felony charges of kidnapping. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is due in court next Tuesday.