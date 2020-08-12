Miss those live concerts? Talent managers, venue owners miss you too, and they’re looking for help to stay afloat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Among the many ordinary joys we’ve had to give up these past few months, add this: live music.

Whether you prefer classical or classic country, you’re out of luck if you’ve been hankering for a live show. But concert goers aren’t the only ones who are missing the music. The people behind the curtain are suffering too.

Many of us are really starting to miss live music — concerts with our friends, our spouses, our dates. Well, guess what? Live concerts are missing you too. Talent bookers and venue operators across the country are hurting. And now they’re trying to do something about it.

Two trade groups, the National Independent Talent Organization, or NITO, formed by independent talent agencies and entertainment management companies, and the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, say their members are struggling mightily during this pandemic, along with restaurants, bars, hotels and businesses associated with tourism.

NIVA and NITO are pushing two pieces of legislation through Washington right now, bills nicknamed Save Our Stages and Restart, to provide PPP-like emergency funding for those small businesses. They’re looking for six months worth of assistance, and say that if it’s not forthcoming, hundreds of venues around the country could close for good.



Dan Bynum, owner of Temblor Brewing on Buck Owens Boulevard and a member of NIVA, said his place would be closed if not for emergency government assistanceB

“It’s just really scary to think about what could happen and who will be able to survive this,” Bynum said. “We’ve been lucky to get help in the form of loans, the paycheck protection plan, the Kern County Disaster Relief Fund. Without that help, we would not be open right now.”

And they’re hoping to get those bills passed this month, before the August recess and the distractions of national party conventions take our collective attention spans.



Tom chauncey, who runs a Bat Area entertainment company, says there’s more here at stake than money.

“If we are not careful about preserving the system that allows it to exist, we’re going to lose a lot of that,” he said.

Both the U.S. Senate and House versions of both bills have bipartisan support — but what they’d really like is the support of Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader.



Dave Shapiro, a bicoastal Concert promoter, says many jobs are at stake, not just those in the concert business.



“A lot of tourism is affected by it,” Shapiro said. “The hotels that lose out, the restaurants that lose out, the Ubers, the cab companies — all of that. It really is a huge trickle down that just affects so many people and so many businesses and so many jobs and finances.”

Temblor Brewing usually has all kinds of shows — country, punk, live comedy. But the schedule on the wall is now just a big blank board. All across the country, venue operators need help, and that’s very much the case at Temblor as well.