BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local non-profit is offering free income tax services throughout Kern County, Sunday. United Way of Kern County will be hosting a Financial Awareness Day event to kick off tax season.

The non-profit will host the event at the Mercado Latino located at 2105 Edison Highway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include financial workshops, music, info booths, E-bus and more.