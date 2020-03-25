Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Hwy. 99 to close on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 will be closed on Friday as part of the Belle Terrace Improvement Project.

The closure is expected to last between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The ramp will also be closed next week, Monday, through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The closure is needed to allow for work on the new retaining wall currently under construction along the freeway. Motorists will be able to access northbound Highway 99 from the Wible Road on-ramp, located approximately one mile north of Ming Avenue.