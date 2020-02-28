Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Hwy. 99 to be closed part of next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 will be closed part of next week as part of work on the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements project.

The ramp will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. During these hours, northbound motorists can enter the freeway from the Wible Road on-ramp, located about one mile north of Ming Avenue.

Intermittent traffic control is also expected to continue on Wible Road, between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace, through mid-March as the contractor completes drainage work in this area.

Flagging personnel may need to stop traffic for up to five minutes at a time between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow sufficient time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this area during work hours.