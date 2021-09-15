Millions in rent and utility relief are now available to Kern County renters and landlords

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County renters behind on their rent and utilities now have access to over $14 million in aid linked to the COVID pandemic. Millions more are expected to be approved for renters and landlords.



California’s eviction moratorium will expire in 15 days, if the City of Bakersfield approves phase 2 of the state renter assistance program it will bring millions more in relief.



“It can be a perilous time to be unstable and to be check to check and to not know where you’re living,” said District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez.



Housing is key. That is the name of the statewide campaign that aims to connect renters and landlords with agencies that can provide the funds.

In Kern County, funds provided by the American Rescue Plan will be distributed by the Kern County Housing Authority.

Funds include the recent $14.4 million that the board of supervisors approved Tuesday afternoon.



“Kern County made a second round of investments into our renters,” said Perez. “Which really our neighbors and our workforce, which is really smart and I’m really excited about it.”



Up next, the Bakersfield City Council will consider accepting over $9 million during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“I’m looking forward to the city’s approval this evening,” said Perez. “So that we can streamline and make it as simple not only for renters but for landlords.”



Renters that are in need of assistance can apply for aid at www.rup.kernha.org



“Don’t give up, help is on the way,” said Perez. “We do not need any more people homeless at our navigation centers, at tent cities around this community.”











