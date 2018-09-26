Millennials & Marriage: More Couples Ask for Cash

(NBC News) More engaged couples are asking for cash instead of wedding presents, in part due to the trend of millennials marrying later in life and prioritizing experiences over possessions.
According to data from wedding planning website, The Knot, there’s been a 50 percent increase in the number of couples embracing cash registries since 2016.
The average cash wedding registry raises about $1,400.00 in funds.
Modern couples say these cash funds are part of a shifting mind set that’s evolving an industry of traditions.
