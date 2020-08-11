Mid-August, and Kern officials still looking for Covid-19 enforcement guidance from state

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop decried the lack of communication from the state regarding enforcement of the governor’s orders intended to slow the spread of Covid-19, Local public health officials are still looking for guidance from Sacramento.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars, restaurants, hair salons, shopping malls and fitness gyms, among others sectors of the business community, to close or change the way they operate — all key elements of the state’s fight to contain the coronavirus. And many of those business have actually complied. Some haven’t.

Who enforces the governor’s orders against businesses that choose not to obey? What is the state’s role — and what is the role of local jurisdictions? County government is still waiting for clarity.

As of Monday the county had received 574 complaints about violations of the governor’s restrictions, and the county had issued 131 second warnings — with 48 violators reported to the state because they refused to comply. But that has practically been the extent of the cooperation.

Alsop spoke of lack of communication with state officials in late July.

“Coordination is not always where you want it to be,” he said.

And now, as we approach mid-august, county officials are still frustrated. County Public Health Director Matt Constantine tells KGET he has spoken to state agencies about compliance issues but those conversations don’t seem to get anywhere.

“There’s a whole lot going on,” he said. “The whole enforcement piece we haven’t nailed down with the state. So we’re anxious to learn more from them. Those two (recent) meetings were not very productive. We asked a lot of questions. We have yet to hear answers hopefully soon.”



At the request of county public health, state officials have reached out to a number of Kern County businesses, among them the Valley Plaza mall, which remained open for a time after the governor ordered malls to close. On Monday the mall’s corridors were eerily quiet — even as the sun shone brightly outside, beyond the locked glass doors. Mall management was not available for comment.

Most gyms throughout the city were closed, per the governor’s order. At the 24 Hour Fitness location near Gosford Road and White lane on Monday, two men appeared to be sorting through old discarded clothes in a pile at the front entrance of the gym.

But two blocks away, a competitor, Body Exchange, was doing a brisk business. Company president John Ovanessian declined to speak on camera about his decision to keep his six gyms open.

Instead, he referred KGET to his previous statements to the media in which said he believes gyms are essential businesses, his company’s finances are stretched, and he’s requiring employees and gym members to take all due sanitary precautions.

Despite all that, Body Exchange is still violating the governor’s order. Is anyone going do anything about it? From the look of things, not anytime soon.