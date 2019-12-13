Michigan Family Harassed By Ring Hacker

(WEYI) A Michigan family is searching for a new home security system after they were harassed by a hacker who accessed their Ring cameras.

Footage shows the look of terror that covered Jason Ball’s face as a strange voice spoke through his Ring camera.

An unknown person yelled at him and his teenage son inside their Freeland home on Sunday.

“Immediately.. I got up took the camera and turned it around. You know kind of disbelief of what was happening,” said Ball.

That’s when he said he heard the noise again.

“He said meet me in the garage,” said Ball.

And the chaos continued.

“At that point I just went to where my WiFi router was an disconnected it, because I knew that would shut the whole system down,” said Ball.

He then called Ring for answers.

“They told me they believe it was a third party breach and that in turn the people took the third party information and the usernames and passwords that they stole and tried to access other systems,” said Ball.

