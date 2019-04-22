Mexican citizen sentenced to federal prison for delivering 15 pounds of meth to Delano

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday to six years and nine months in prison for delivering 15 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Delano.

Oscar Ivan Salazar-Avalos, 29, was sentenced in federal court in Fresno after pleading guilty in November to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute meth, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

Salazar-Avalos and co-defendant Jose Manuel Sotelo-Mendoza, 26, negotiated the delivery of the meth for $3,400 per pound with the undercover officer, according to the release. They met a supply source in Castaic to obtain the drug.

Sotelo-Mendoza pleaded guilty Feb. 19 and is scheduled for sentencing May 20.