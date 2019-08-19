A massive fire sent a black, billowing smoke cloud over northeast Bakersfield Saturday.
Kern County fire officials say the blaze started on accident by someone cutting metal. Sparks ignited a grass fire. Crews say bout 30 vehicles burned as the grass fire spread.
The fire was difficult to fight due to the hot and windy weather.
Chevron officials told us the fire did not affect any of their operations.
Fire officials say the fire was on private property nearby.
Metalwork sparks fire in northeast Bakersfield
