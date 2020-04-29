Judge grants temporary restraining order in favor of immigrants at Bakersfield, Yuba County detention centers in ICE lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order in response to a challenge by immigrants detained at two California immigration detention centers, one of which is in Bakersfield, where conditions are rife for the spread of COVID-19.

The centers, used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants, are the Mesa Verde Detention Center in Bakersfield and the Yuba County Jail in Marysville, which together currently hold about 400 detainees.

The judge ordered a review process to identify people for release in order to enable social distancing inside the centers.

“Time is of the essence,” said Judge Vince Chhabria. “The plaintiffs have demonstrated an exceedingly strong likelihood that they will prevail on their claim that current conditions at the facilities violate class members’ due process rights by unreasonably exposing them to a significant risk of harm.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, immigrants at both facilities sleep in packed dormitory rooms on bunk beds bolted to the floor only a few feet from each other. They use shared bathrooms, shoulder to shoulder with someone at the next sink and arms length from the next stall.

The organization said they line up to get meals in crowded cafeterias and are not provided resources for adequate sanitation and hygiene.

The order said that “the conditions of confinement do not merely threaten detainees; they also threaten facility staff, not to mention the greater community whose health is put at risk by the congregation of large groups in cramped spaces.”

Judge Chhabria provisionally certified a class of all immigration detainees in the two facilities and ordered ICE to provide information to the court about detained immigrants to allow for the review of their custody.

“ICE’s failure thus far to respond meaningfully to the crisis despite the wave of court rulings from around the country documenting the agency’s inaction,” the judge said in his ruling. He said ICE failed to have even a list of medically vulnerable people in detention six weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down the state in light of the health risks of COVID-19.

This is the first class-action lawsuit in California challenging conditions of detention filed on behalf of everyone detained at these two facilities.

A coalition of legal organizations is representing the plaintiffs, including the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundations of Northern California and Southern California, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, and the law firms of Lakin & Wille LLP and Cooley LLP.