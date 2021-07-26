Memorials begin to appear around Kern as families mourn Wasco fallen

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) – Those living on Poplar Avenue and First Street woke up Monday morning questioning if Sunday’s deadly barricade situation was a nightmare–it wasn’t.

The events that took place, the deaths, and the loss of a Kern County Sheriff (KCSO) Deputy are emotionally draining to those that call Wasco home and those that work on the force.

“Everyone is hurting right now,” said Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia. “We talk about those that run straight into danger, the fallen deputy from last night is a prime example.”

Balloons, flowers, and candles now light up and decorate the sidewalk outside of the Wasco home and the exteriors of various Kern Sheriff’s sub-stations. Flags at half staff are also waving across Kern County.

It’s a token of solidarity for the families that are now grieving the loss of their loved ones. A sign that the community is also grieving along with them.

“My godson, my sister-in-law, my nephew,” said Bobby Chavez. “Taken like that in a blink of an eye.”

The family of the slain mother and sons are flooding in from out of town, the sight of memorials for them makes it even more difficult to process the loss in the family. KCSO believes this could’ve been a domestic violence situation, something they are still investigating.

“Everybody is devastated,” said George Vasquez, who came in from Los Angeles with his wife upon receiving the tragic news. “Imagine having three members of the family killed on the same day.”

A tragedy that is still a fresh wound on the family but on the small town of Wasco.

“Anytime a tragedy like this happens it sends waves,” said Mayor Garcia. “Through our families, through our schools, and our neighborhoods.”