The Bakersfield College Renegades will be back at their stadium by the fall football season, the college’s president said.

The college’s Memorial Stadium is currently undergoing renovations that began in April.

Memorial Stadium renovations / Photo: Bakersfield College

Work on the stadium forced its commencement ceremony be moved to Rabobank Arena in May.

In her blog, BC President Sonya Christian says the work is moving along nicely.

The renovation is being funded through Measure J, which voters approved back in 2016.