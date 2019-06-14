Memorial services into space

If you didn’t know, you can send your loved one’s ashes into the Earth’s orbit and beyond.

Celestis Memorial Spaceflights offer a chance to honor the memory of your departed by sending their cremated remains or DNA into zero gravity and then come back down to earth, Earth’s orbit, to the moon, or on a permanent celestial journey.

Celestis’ services includes a personal flight capsule launched into Earth’s orbit or beyond aboard a commercial rocket, a pre-launch memorial service to share memories of your loved one and you will receive an invitation to come in person and watch. If you can’t attend the launch you can watch it live via webcast.

The services start at $2,495 and go up to $12,500. The company has been around since the ’90s, but they have a launch schedule from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County this year, but the exact date has not be selected.

If you are interested or are just curious you can call toll free from the US and Canada at 1-866-866-1186 or visit https://www.celestis.com/experiences-pricing/#service-Luna.