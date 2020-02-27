Memorial service scheduled today for fallen firefighter Patrick Jones

Funeral services continue today for one of the two firefighters who lost their lives last week in the line of duty. Firefighter Patrick jones will be laid to rest this morning in his hometown of Tulare.

Jones died last week alongside Captain Raymond Figueroa while they were fighting a fire that engulfed Porterville’s public library.

On Tuesday, Captain Figueroa, who was from Delano, was laid to rest at North Kern Cemetery.

Today, firefighters from all over the state will convene in the Central Valley to pay their respect to Patrick Jones and his family.

The service will be held at the Tulare Methodist Church on West Kern Avenue in Tulare. It will begin at 10 a.m.



A joint memorial service for the two first responders will be held in Porterville this Friday at 11 a.m.

