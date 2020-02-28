Memorial service in Tulare honors fallen Firefighter Patrick Jones

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Friends, family and fellow first responders gathered in Tulare Thursday to honor and lay to rest fallen firefighter Patrick Jones.

Jones died Feb. 18 alongside Delano native Captain Raymond Figueroa while they were fighting a fire that engulfed Porterville’s public library.

A memorial service was held in Delano for Captain Raymond Figueroa earlier this week.

Crowds lined the streets in Tulare, Jones’ hometown, during the procession. First responders from all over the state stood in unity as the hearse made its way to the Tulare Methodist Church.

Firefighter Jones was 25 years old.

Family friend David Beam calls Jones’ death a tragedy.

“I just remember Patrick as a little kid, sharp as he could be, sharp kid and that’s what makes it so tragic. We lost a good, young man,” said Beam.

The city of Porterville will have a memorial service honoring both fallen firefighters on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. The memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene on West Olive Avenue in Porterville.