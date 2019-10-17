Memorial Hospital gets national recognition for Safe Sleep practices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in Kern County and second in the state to be named a National Gold Certified Safe Sleep Hospital.

The Dignity Health hospital received the designation from Cribs for Kids, a national organization that has certified hospitals in Safe Sleep practices for more than 20 years.

Memorial Hospital is holding a celebration ceremony on Tuesday. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the hospital’s Children’s Healing Garden, 420 34th St. The ceremony will include guest speakers and distribution of Safe Sleep information.

For more information, call the hospital at 661-327-4647.