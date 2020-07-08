Meadows Field Airport resumes American Airlines flights to Phoenix, Dallas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Air services have been restored at Meadows Field Airport after months of lost service due to COVID-19.

The Kern County Department of Airports said American Airlines restarted four daily flights to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (two each) this week.

The restored service between Dallas/Fort Worth, Phoenix and Meadows Field will increase seating capacity by 80,000 seats annually, according to the department.

“There is a noticeable increase in passengers in the terminal,” said Airport Director Mark Witsoe. “People appear to be excited to travel again and everyone is respecting each other’s health with a suitable face covering.”

The department said American Airlines made firm a commitment to add a third daily flight to Phoenix starting Aug. 20. That will bring the total to three daily flights to PHX.

American Airlines also announced the introduction of its Embraer 175 regional jet aircraft to the market on flights to DFW.