McMurtrey Aquatic Center is hosting “Safari” Family Fun Night for families to beat the summer heat Friday night.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. families can head to the pool to play games, swim, zoom down the water slides and jump off the diving boards.

Tickets can be purchased for $4 per person or $13 for a group of four.

McMurtrey Aquatic Center is located at 1325 Q St.