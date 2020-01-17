Mcfarland to give a $20,000 bonus to police officers to help retain them

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) – Dozens of people packed the Mcfarland city council meeting this evening as city officials talked about how to get Mcfarland back in the black.

It was a full house, standing room only with some having to listen in from the outside.

The hot topic: public safety, due to the shortage of police officers patrolling the streets.

Currently, the city of Mcfarland has five police officers. At full staff, they should have 12. Due to low pay, no retirement benefits and no raise in the last four years, many have left the department. Interim City Manager Larry Pennell offered a few proposals to help with the issue.

“As you know, we’ve been hemorrhaging public employees, especially police officers, who are below 50 percent of our authorized strength,” said Pennell. “I think people are frightened. The city staff is highly concerned and I have prepared some proposals to stop this hemorrhage of city employees.”

Pennell proposed a $20,000 bonus for all police officers and a $10,000 bonus for other city employees. The bonuses would be distributed in quarterly increments. The money would come from a new utility tax the city implemented a few months ago. The utility tax has helped restore fiscal stability in the city’s general fund, now that extra tax revenue will help the city pay for the bonuses and other needs in the near future.

“We know that if we bend a little today for the department that is most valued in our community, along with the fire department, then we know that our future will be stronger because businesses and residents will know they are safe in Mcfarland,” said Mcfarland Mayor, Manuel Cantu.

Other proposals made by Pennell included postponing building a new city hall and city museum, selling a five-acre parcel previously bought for a new police building and instead building the new police building on property already owned by the city and working on bringing more industrial development to town.

The city council voted to adopt all the proposals set forth.

