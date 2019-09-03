McFarland man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Edgar Hernandez, 34, also known as “Dopey,” sold meth multiple times in the McFarland area this year and had a gun and drugs on him when he was arrested March 6, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

Hernandez faces the possibility of life in prison at his Dec. 2 sentencing hearing.