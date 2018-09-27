McFarland High School's kicker Nataly Nuñez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - At a very young age, Nataly Nuñez grew to love football. Her brothers Jesus and Simon are her biggest influencers, watching NFL games at a young age and teaching her its strategies.

Now, she's beating the odds. The 17-year-old senior at McFarland High School is the team's starting kicker on the varsity football team.

She knew football was a predominately male sport, but she tried out for the Cougars football team anyway.

In the end, it paid off.

They call her "Nat" on the field, she plays kicker and sometimes wide receiver.

Her parents have been her biggest supporters. Nuñez offered some advice to other girls and boys who may find themselves in the same position as her telling them never to give up:

"I do want to say that to everyone out there, no matter the sex you are-- male or female, you should always follow what you want to do no matter what other people say," said Nuñez. "And as long as you really want to do it and you put your heart to it your going to be able to accomplish it."

Nunez is not the only girl playing football at McFarland. The Cougars junior varsity teams as two girls: Jasmine Hererra and Martiza Leon.