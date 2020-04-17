McFarland City Council to consider whether to allow 2 prisons to become ICE detention centers

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland City Council will consider whether to allow the conversion of two of its prisons into immigrant detention centers at a meeting later this month.

In February, GEO Group Inc. filed an appeal with the City of McFarland in hopes of overturning the Planning Commission’s decision preventing them from converting the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers that would house 1,400 immigrants.

During its April 23 meeting, the City Council will be accepting public comment on GEO’s appeal and is expected to vote to finally settle the matter.

As meetings are still physically closed due to COVID-19, residents can see the upcoming meeting online through Zoom or hear it by telephone. They can also submit their comments and questions through mail and email.

For more information about the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2xGLnwi.