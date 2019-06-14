McFarland appoints interim city manager after city manager John Wooner’s disappearance

Exactly one month since McFarland city manager, John Wooner, disappeared, McFarland held its first city council meeting without him.

Bakersfield police say Wooner was last seen on May 14th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield.

Last week, Mcfarland officially placed him on paid administrative leave and appointed an interim replacement, David Tooley.

“I’ve worked in five different cities as city manager, and I think I’ve sat in the lead chair for about 32 years,” Tooley said.

He last served as city manager of Madera. He came out of retirement to fill Wooner’s shoes and says he has no plans to take deviations from what Wooner did.

“The city council in all respects are the decision makers in this form of government. my job is to carry out their direction, provide recommendations, and carry out in all respects the programs that they approve,” he said.

Tooley’s contract is for up to six months.

“This is truly an interim position,” Tooley clarified. “I will not be a candidate for the position. I’m going to help out the council to the very best of ability, then I’m going to return to my grandchildren.”

The next McFarland city council meeting will be in two weeks.

If you have any information about Wooner’s disappearance, you’re urged to call BPD at 327-7111.