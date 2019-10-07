McCarthy issues response to delay in new Bakersfield veterans clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) expressed disappointment Monday with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to terminate a lease for a new veterans’ community-based outpatient clinic in Bakersfield.

“It is utterly unacceptable that our veterans have patiently spent years waiting for a clinic — which Congress authorized 10 years ago — and are facing yet another delay because of the VA’s mistakes,” McCarthy said in a news release.

“I will continue fighting until our Kern County veterans have the new CBOC that they deserve, and I expect (Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie) to make this new clinic a priority. Any further delays or mistakes by the VA will not be tolerated.”

Wilkie said he remains committed to building the facility in Bakersfield, and blamed the “out of date and burdensome” federal acquisition process for construction delays.