Mayor Goh endorses Phillip Peters for 1st district supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh announced her endorsement Thursday for Phillip Peters, candidate for 1st district supervisor.

“Phillip Peters understands the issues facing Kern County and has the vision and drive to help lead us into the future,” Goh said of Peters, a current field representative for the retiring 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason. Peters’ resume also includes one term on the Kern High School District board.

“I am honored to have Mayor Goh’s support in my run as Supervisor,” Peters stated. “With her years of experience and knowledge of both Kern County and Bakersfield, Mayor Goh will be an invaluable resource and will help ensure strong communication between the City and County.”

Peters is running against Daures Stephens, a Marine Corps Veteran who recently retired from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and David Fluhart, a farmer from the mountain community of Havila.

From Ridgecrest to the Kern River Valley, the first district lines include much of northeast Kern County. District 1 also encompasses parts of Bakersfield.